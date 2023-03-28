Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $62.13 million and $171,016.55 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,971,779 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

