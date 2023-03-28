Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $211,492.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,974,443 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.