Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $116,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,172. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

