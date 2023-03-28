PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.80 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

