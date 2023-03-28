PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PGTI opened at $22.80 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.