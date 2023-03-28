Peterson Wealth Services Takes $251,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. 398,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,919. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

