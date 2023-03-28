Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 1,892,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,674,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

