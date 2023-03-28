Peterson Wealth Services Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. 500,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,142. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

