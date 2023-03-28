Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 889,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

