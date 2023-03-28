Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. 160,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.