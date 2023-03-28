Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 73,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 178,748 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

