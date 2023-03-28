Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 3.4 %

Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

