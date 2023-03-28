Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,554,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

