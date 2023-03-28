Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. 14,542,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,305,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.