Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 1,769,729 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.