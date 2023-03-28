Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.2% annually over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.