Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.