Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.
About Pan Pacific International
