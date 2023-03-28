Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.23. The company had a trading volume of 277,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

