Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading Up 0.5%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 35,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Painted Pony Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Painted Pony Energy
Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.
