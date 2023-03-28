PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.38. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 522,710 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

