Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.02. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 61,641 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

