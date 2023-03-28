PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 21,504,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

