Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $7.31 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $222,727.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00322206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00577929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00446981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,460,666 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

