Oxen Hits Market Cap of $7.66 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $223,886.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,249.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00567904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00444405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,468,771 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

