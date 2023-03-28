Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUST. Citigroup lowered Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.00.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Analyst Recommendations for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

