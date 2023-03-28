Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUST. Citigroup lowered Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.
Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. Ouster has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
