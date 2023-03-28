Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXGF remained flat at $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

