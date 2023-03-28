Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

