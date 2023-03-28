OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

OPFI stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in OppFi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OppFi by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

