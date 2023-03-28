OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
OppFi Stock Up 2.1 %
OPFI stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
