Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.45 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $189.86 million and $17.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.19 or 0.06347712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.