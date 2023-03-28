OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00006483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $243.89 million and $109.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

