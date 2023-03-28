Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Trading Up 0.8 %

OLN traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,246,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,157.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

