Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 1,310.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPO traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $23.19. 25,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

