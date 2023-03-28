Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.80. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

