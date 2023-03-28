NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 351,649 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

