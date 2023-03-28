Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Up 187.0% in March

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 7,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Further Reading

