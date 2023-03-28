Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 7.0 %

NROM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.