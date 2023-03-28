NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. 1,329,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,556. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.