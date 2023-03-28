Nicole Lambert Sells 6,433 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.1 %

MYGN traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Myriad Genetics

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

