NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 889,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.