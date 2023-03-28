Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBO opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64,398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.