Navcoin Price Down 0.4% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $673.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00076230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00153194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00043245 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,798,383 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

