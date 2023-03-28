National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

National Research Stock Down 1.1 %

National Research stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 14,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,764. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.50. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $110,907.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,563.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $464,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock worth $799,545 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Research by 6,481.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

