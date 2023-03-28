National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Research has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $799,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 6,481.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

