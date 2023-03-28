National Bank Financial Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Sector Perform Market Weight

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$495.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.25. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

