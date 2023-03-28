Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.