Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

