Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in American Express by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

