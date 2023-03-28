Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

