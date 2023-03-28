Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

RIO opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.26) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.