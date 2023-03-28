Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

