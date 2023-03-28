Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $68,393,000. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,445,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

